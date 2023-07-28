State Police at Selinsgrove Cruelty to animals
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — State police and the Pennsylvania Game commission are investigating the shooting death of two sheep.
Troopers said the two sheep — owned by an unnamed 46-year-old Winfield man — were found to have been shot to death between 8 p.m. July 23 and 6 a.m. July 25 in a fenced-in field adjacent to Tame Deer Drive, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported $500 cash being stolen during a burglary which occurred at 6:06 a.m. July 24 at 7 Eleven/Sunoco, 960 Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
An investigation is ongoing.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Kelvin Spengler, 69, of Winfield, reported the theft of a saw valued at $25, saw valued at $75 and a garden tool valued at $3.
The theft occurred between 8 p.m. July 10 and 6:27 p.m. July 22 at 216 Municipal Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Lewis Myers, 68, of Hughesville, was charged after troopers said he discharged a BB gun in the area at the location where a 46-year-old Hughesville man held a protection from abuse order against him.
The incident occurred at 5:53 p.m. July 19 along Beaver Lake Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Hughesville girl was charged after troopers said she assaulted two law enforcement officers and an EMT.
The incident occurred at 9:49 p.m. Feb. 28 along Route 15, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
MONTGOMERY — Jeffery Breasette, 44, of Muncy, was charged after troopers said he entered onto the property of Matthew Okkelberg, 32, of Williamsport, while metal detecting, and dug small holes.
The incident occurred at 4:05 p.m. July 18 at 80 Thomas Ave., Montgomery.
CASTANEA TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a burglary which occurred between 1:15 and 3:30 a.m. July 21 at Sunoco, 200 S. Hanna St., Castanea Township, Clinton County.
