Northumberland County Sentences
• Steven Ennis, 38, of Mount Carmel, $100 fine plus costs, $772 restitution to Michael Ledger and $5,529 restitution to Blue Cross for harassment; $100 fine plus costs for an additional count of harassment.
•Matthew Miller, 37, of Philadelphia, $250 fine plus costs for criminal mischief.
• Steven Duncan, 19, of Milton, six months probation, $250 fine plus costs, $430 restitution to Elijah Ward.
• Robert Faust, 61, of Coal Township, $100 fine plus costs for carrying an unlicensed firearm.
• Kierstine Bulchie, 21, of Shamokin, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Todd Maschuck, 19, of Coal Township, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana; 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Jacob Shellhammer, 40, of Mount Carmel, time served (184 days) to 23 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for criminal trespass.
• Kelly Mirolli, 44, of Coal Township, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for unsworn falsification.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A vehicle which appeared to be speeding and weaving prompted a traffic stop by state police at about 11:01 p.m. March 5 on Old Turnpike Road, East Buffalo Township.
Coryn L. Yakich, 24, of Beavertown, was charged with misdemeanor DUI and DUI unsafe driving after troopers investigated and alleged she showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test. Papers filed alleged that Yakich told police she had two drinks and a shot at a local bar.
A blood test performed at Evangelical Community Hospital alleged a blood alcohol content of 0.205% at the time of the test. Yakich was also charged with careless driving, exceed 35 mph in urban district by 16 mph and disregard traffic lane single.
DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — State police said at about 11:14 p.m. March 5 on Route 45 at Bull Crossing, they stopped a vehicle which appeared to be tailgating another vehicle at a high rate of speed.
Violet A. Ivankina, 21, of Winfield, was charged with misdemeanor DUI blood alcohol content (BAC) 0.16% or greater and DUI unsafe driving upon investigation and a blood test at Evangelical Community Hospital. Lab results alleged a 0.163% BAC at the time of the test.
Summary allegations of careless driving, followed another vehicle more closely than is reasonable and prudent and exceed 35 mph in urban district by 16 mph were also filed.
DUI
LEWISBURG — An investigation of a disabled vehicle resulted in DUI charges being filed against a motorist.
State police were called at about 7:17 p.m. March 16 to Route 45 near the bridge at Lewisburg for a report of a disabled motorist in the roadway. Gino A. Dematteo, 21, of Montandon, said his vehicle ran out of fuel while traveling eastbound. He claimed it crashed into a traffic barrier after he attempted to push it across the bridge but underestimated the difficulty of the task.
Dematteo allegedly admitted to troopers he had a half a can of a malt liquor-infused beverage earlier in the day. Investigation, which included a field sobriety test and breath test at the Milton barracks, alleged Dematteo had a blood alcohol content of more than 0.16% at the time of two samplings. He was charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI and a summary allegation for stopping, standing or parking a vehicle on a bridge, elevated structure or within a tunnel.
DUI controlled substance
LEWISBURG — State police alleged that at 9:09 p.m. Feb. 24, at Route 15 and St. Mary Street, Jeffrey S. Miller, 49, of Winfield failed to stop his vehicle at a red signal.
After a traffic stop and field investigation, Miller was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood test. It allegedly contained compounds associated with marijuana use.
Two misdemeanor counts of DUI alcohol or controlled substance were filed, as well as traffic citations for allegedly failing to obey traffic control devices.
DUI controlled substance
LEWISBURG — State police alleged that at about 3:52 p.m. Feb. 26, at Route 15 north of Buffalo Road, Wakeem Robinson, 41, of Sunbury was driving a vehicle with dark window tint.
The responding trooper noted the subsequent traffic stop and investigation alleged an odor of burnt marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle and Robinson had glassy, bloodshot eyes. Robinson allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana about three hours before.
After a blood test at Evangelical Community hospital allegedly showed compounds associated with suspected marijuana use, Robinson was charged with three misdemeanor counts of DUI alcohol or controlled substance. Summary allegations of operating a vehicle without a valid license, operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating a vehicle with sunscreen preventing a view through windshield, unsafe equipment and careless driving were also filed.
Strangulation
LEWISBURG — Samuel E. Guinter, 71, of Lewisburg, has been charged with strangulation and other allegations after his girlfriend claimed he choked her.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police were asked to call the girlfriend who claimed at about 5:30 a.m. April 1 at a South Water Street apartment, Guinter wrapped his hand around her neck as she sat in a chain. A CMSU caseworker also called to the scene told police the girlfriend’s neck looked red.
Guinter told police the girlfriend kicked him in the testicles as he allegedly held her by the neck to keep her quiet. The girlfriend also claimed Guinter said he would buy a gun and shoot her.
Police said they found about 2.7 grams of suspected marijuana and a pipe on the scene. Guinter will also be charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats, small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia and summary harassment.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Unsworn falsification
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Nevin E. Mensch, 59, of 129 Old Orchard Road, Milton, was charged with unsworn falsification to authorities and materially false written statement after he allegedly falsified forms required for purchase of a firearm.
The allegations stem from an incident at 3:30 p.m. June 18 at Nogle’s Trading Post, Hartley Township, Union County. Troopers said Mensch pleaded guilty in 1992 to an indecent assault charge, which prohibits him from owning a firearm.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 20.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due for formal arraignment April 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Matthew L. Mummey, 43, of Millmont, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.
• Matthew L. Mummey, 43, of Millmont, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on two misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of careless driving, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
• Whylia Khadija Thornton, 29, of Johnstown, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana. A misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and summary count of follow too closely were withdrawn.
• Phillip Vincent Orren, 46, of New Columbia, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana (five counts), possession of drug paraphernalia (four counts) and make repairs/sell/offensive weapons (two counts).
• Jeff Allen Stahl, 42, of Roaring Branch, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and a summary count of speeding were withdrawn.
State Police At Milton DUI/drug possession
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown man faces numerous charges after he allegedly fled from police attempting to conduct a traffic stop.
The alleged incident occurred at 12:27 a.m. April 1 along Portmay Road and Watsontown Brick, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. A 2006 Toyota Highlander fled from police and crashed, police noted. Joseph Rubendall, 32, is facing DUI and fleeing and eluding charges, police noted.
DUI
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A Turbotville man was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Troopers said the alleged incident took place at 7:31 p.m. March 12 along County Line Road, Limestone Township, Montour County. Tropers said Mark Pfleegor, 56, was arrested and charges were filed. A 1998 Chrysler was allegedly involved.
Hit and run
WATSONTOWN — A West Milton woman was charged after she allegedly crashed into a turning tractor-trailer and fled the scene.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 3:10 p.m. April 2 along West Brimmer Avenue at Main Street, Watsontown, Northumberland County.
Mellissa M. Yoder, 41, was stopped along West Brimmer Avenue at a red signal. A 2014 Freightliner driven by Matthew E. Schaefer, 48, of Dundalk, Md., was attempting a right turn onto West Brimmer Avenue through a green signal, but was unable to complete the turn because Yoder’s Dodge stopped ahead of the stop line, police reported. Yoder refused to back to allow the truck to turn and drove into the front bumper of the Freightliner twice, then fled south on Main Street, police noted. A registration plate was obtained and Yoder was located in White Deer Township.
She will be cited with accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property.
Harassment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of a RiverWoods resident squeezed an 85-year-old woman’s hand.
The alleged incident was reported at noon April 3 at RiverWoods, Ridgecrest Circle, Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft by deceptionBUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported Medicare scam and found a Lewisburg couple had provided information.
The alleged incident involved a 71-year-old Lewisburg woman and a 72-year-old Lewisburg man at noon March 30 along Squirrel Lane, Buffalo Township, Union County. A suspect allegedly convinced the couple to verify Medicare card numbers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
