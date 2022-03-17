HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman announced Thursday that nomination petition forms are now available for candidates for Pennsylvania General Assembly — and state party committee candidates — seeking to be on the May 17 primary election ballot.
"The Department of State is prepared to begin accepting petitions from state legislative and state party committee candidates on Friday, March 18," Chapman said. "Candidates and voters are encouraged to review the final legislative reapportionment plan to be used in upcoming elections.”
On March 16, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania (SCOPA) ordered that the Final Reapportionment Plan of the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission (LRC) — filed on Feb. 4 — has the force of law, and shall be used in all elections to the General Assembly until the next constitutionally mandated reapportionment is approved.
The Court also modified the May 17 General Primary Election Calendar for seats in the General Assembly and for state party committees. The first day to circulate and file nomination petitions is today. The deadline for these candidates to circulate and file the forms is 5 p.m. March 28.
A March 2 SCOPA order aligned the period for state party committees to circulate and file nomination petition forms with the period set for candidates seeking seats in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. The court aligned the period for local party committees to circulate and file nomination petition forms with the period set for candidates for congressional and statewide office. That period began immediately upon issue of the March 2 order. Tuesday, March 15, marked the last day for congressional, statewide, and local party committee candidates to circulate and file their nomination petition forms.
Candidates and voters are encouraged to view the final legislative reapportionment plan and the “Carter Plan,” adopted by SCOPA for 2022 Pennsylvania primary and general elections for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Both plans are posted on the department’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.