MIDDLEBURG — A live nativity will be presented from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Dec. 18, and from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Middlecreek Farms, 134 Farmhaus Road, Middleburg.
Tickets are not required and there is no fee for parking or admission, but donations are accepted to cover costs. For more information call or text 570-541-9538.
For people unable to visit the nativity in person, there will be an online Nativity Experience premiering on at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, on the Beavertown God's Missionary Church Facebook page and at www.beavertownchurch.com.
Guests may join embedded actors and the Prophet Isaiah as they recall a search for peace during a Roman occupation and census in Bethlehem. A sheltered and heated waiting area with Christmas carols and other interactions will be new this year for the time while guests wait for their ride to the barn.
Angel and manger scenes have both been updated and there are also two new scenes. The program has been streamlined and adjustments have been made to reduce wait times. The Live Nativity will include many animals including camels, sheep, donkeys, zebu, chickens, goats, rabbits and others.
