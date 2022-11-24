WATSONTOWN — Thanksgiving is a time for friends and family to come together to celebrate all they are thankful for.
An air of thankfulness filled the room Thursday at the First Lutheran Church of Watsontown as community members came together to enjoy fellowship on a holiday where it's important to be filled with friends, family and fellow community members.
The church served its annual free Thanksgiving dinner, with volunteers preparing for the event Tuesday and Wednesday.
"It's what we're called to do," said church member Kristie Lee. "We're supposed to serve others. It was the example Jesus set and it was a need in the community. I can't imagine not doing it. It's hard, it's a challenge, but this congregation wants to give. They want to help and we want to be a presence in the community, because that's what God called us to be."
The event was organized and led by Lee and fellow church member Robin Hering. Members of the church, and other congregations, volunteered to help by providing, preparing and serving the food.
"They supply everything," said Lee. "The congregation is absolutely amazing."
The dinner has been served annually for 17 years.
"We started the Thanksgiving of 2005 and it was quite by accident that we did it," said Lee. "The Presbyterians across the street had been doing the community Thanksgiving dinner for years, and we found out 10 days before Thanksgiving that they weren't doing it in 2005."
Believing they needed to step up and fill in, Lee and Hering decided to serve a Thanksgiving meal from their church.
"In 10 days we pulled together our first community Thanksgiving meal," said Lee. "We served maybe 80 to 85 people."
Today, the church serves 180 to 200 people each year.
While the meal is open to everyone. Lee said those who typically come are either unable to cook themselves or are looking for fellowship.
"From what we see it's mostly older people whose kids live out of the area and they want a Thanksgiving meal," said Lee. "They don't want to go to a restaurant, so they come here and they're able to sit down with maybe somebody else that they know or if they meet somebody. It's people coming in mostly for fellowship, is what I see, and occasionally maybe somebody who is down and out."
Leftover food from the meal is donated to Haven Ministries, of Sunbury.
In addition to serving food at the church on Thanksgiving, meals were also delivered to Warrior Run Manor residents who placed orders.
According, to Lee, the church typically delivers 50 to 70 meals to the manor each year.
A donation box was also set up during the meal. The donations will go to the Warrior Run Neighbors Helping Neighbors food bank program.
Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.