MONTGOMERY — Eagle Grange No. 1 and the Montgomery FFA Chapter are jointly sponsoring a food drive, to collect items for distribution by the Footprints of Montgomery food pantry.
Especially needed are the following items: Canned pastas, stews/chili, and meats (chicken, ham, tuna), creamed corn/beets/carrots, canned fruit, soups, bottled juices; ketchup; mayonnaise; personal hygiene products (deodorants, soaps, shampoo, toothpaste); laundry soap; paper products (towels/toilet tissue); coffee.
Currently, there is not a need for macaroni and cheese, cereals, canned beans, sugar, tea, rice, spaghetti noodles.
Donations may be dropped off at the following locations through Dec. 9:
• 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Eagle Grange Hall, 32 E. Blind Road, Montgomery.
• 7:45 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. weekdays (except Nov. 23-25 and 28) at Montgomery High School, 120 Penn St., Montgomery.
• St. John (Brick) Lutheran Church, 196 Brick Church Road, Montgomery.
• Elimsport United Methodist Church, 16145 South State Route 44, Allenwood.
Monetary donations to purchase additional items will also be accepted. Checks should be made payable to Eagle Grange No. 1 and mailed to Karen Williamson, 900 Nichols Place Apt. 205, Williamsport, PA 17701.
