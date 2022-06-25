LEWISBURG — Watch for a restored Stuart Tank nicknamed Lady Lois in today's Union County Veterans' 4th of July Parade.
Tom McLaughlin, curator of the Stuart Tank Memorial Museum in Berwick, said the small but tough machine was a “first” in many ways.
McLaughlin said the Stuart was the first tank built for the military by a private contractor and on an assembly line.
Military tanks were previously built by military shops. The US Army only had about 300 tanks prior to 1940 when the demand grew to unheard-of levels.
Also believed to be a first, many of the Stuarts were powered by an aircraft engine used in the Stearman biplane.
“They didn't think that an automobile engine could take the abuse,” McLaughlin said. “But for a later model of the Stuart, the M5 version, Cadillac said (they) could make it work.
“They had V-8 engines in the back of the tank with two automatic transmissions,” he added. “They drove from Detroit to Aberdeen (Proving Grounds) in Maryland to prove their point.”
All 15,224 Stuart Tanks were made with materials from American Car and Foundry (ACF) in Berwick, where the vast majority were assembled.
“They peaked at 40 tanks per day,” McLaughlin said. “If you lived on Freas Avenue in Berwick, you knew how many there were. They tested them out Freas Avenue then out Route 93 to Orangeville and back.”
Stuarts were small, McLaughlin said, and speculated that a Stuart could fit inside a full-size Sherman tank. Still, each managed to hold a four-member crew.
“They actually fit four guys in there,” McLaughlin said with a laugh. “They had to be small guys.”
Stuarts were built from 1940 to 1944 and were armed with a 37mm main gun and up to five .30 caliber machine guns. Officially, most were classified as the M3 Light Tank. Five are still in Army service.
Others were sold to other countries including Great Britain and other Allies like the Soviet Union and China. Nations of the British Commonwealth including India, New Zealand and South Africa received Stuarts as well as Free French and Yugoslav resistance armies.
“They did 35 mph when tanks of that period did 10 mph,” he added. “The British loved them. In fact, over half the tanks built in Berwick went out on lend-lease prior to Pearl Harbor.”
The Berwick Plant was also credited for its production of high quality armor plate steel used in the Stuart and in other applications. About 1,400 Stuarts were diesel powered and assembled at ACF in St. Charles, Mo.
McLaughlin said the Stuart restoration effort was lengthy, but they had to raise money for a facility so that they could accept a loan of a Stuart model from the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico, Va.
More information about Stuart Tank Memorial Museum is available by calling 570-350-9675 or visiting the museum's Facebook page. Hours of operation for the museum at 309 N. Vine St, Berwick, are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.