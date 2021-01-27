SCRANTON — Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine President and Dean Steven J. Scheinman, M.D., has announced his intention to retire at the end of 2021.
Scheinman, the longest-serving dean of Geisinger Commonwealth, arrived in time to hand the first graduating class of medical students their diplomas in 2013.
During his time with the school, Scheinman presided over the founding and growth of the Behavioral Health Initiative (BHI), an interprofessional collaboration of behavioral and physical health leaders, persons with lived experience of mental illness, those in recovery, payer organizations and county leaders.
Geisinger will conduct a national search for a new executive vice president and dean for the School of Medicine.
