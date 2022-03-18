LEWISBURG — Budgeting in times of relentless rising prices for food and energy may be a new task for young adults.
Stacy Mastrolia, associate professor of accounting at the Freeman College of Management at Bucknell University, says young families may not have experienced times when food prices seem to jump twice a month or when high fuel costs truly lingered.
“Unless you are on average over 55 years old, you have never experienced budgeting or managing a household during inflation,” Mastrolia said. “For more people than not, this is completely new.”
Somewhat like during the pandemic, Mastrolia said entire communities and perhaps the entire nation have been experiencing economic pain. America’s previous economic crisis was perhaps narrower in its consequences.
“Even in the 2008 recession, only those who had over-leveraged their houses were experiencing financial difficulty until that rolled out into the job market,” Mastrolia said. “But we have a really healthy job market right now, and yet as a country pretty much all families are affected in some way.”
Mastrolia recommended going back to the basics seen in previous inflationary times. Growing food in a home garden, using coupons for purchases and mending things instead of buying new have become attractive options yet again.
And of course, dealing with inflation has taken a modern twist.
“Today, we don’t cut paper coupons any more,” Mastrolia said. “But almost all the grocery stores have an app.
“With the app, you can load coupons to your cart,” she added. “You can sit home on a Friday and make a shopping list from newspaper circulars and download coupons to your app.”
Mastrolia said make a meal plan and grocery list for the week before entering a store.
Impulse purchases were still permitted, provided a shopper could stick to a limit of less than four items.
“A lot of this stuff, we just haven’t had to do,” Mastrolia said. “As a nation we haven’t had to consider these dollar-here-dollar-there savings. That is a solution for people who are finding it hard to make ends meet.”
Comparison shopping was also wise, provided savings exceed the cost of fuel used in going from store to store.
Bulk food purchases could be prudent depending on the family.
As for other expenses, Mastrolia suggested only “controlling what you can control.” If a rent increase is in the offing and cannot be negotiated down, moving could be an option.
“The effect of those increases come out on your consumables,” Mastrolia added. “If you can’t change your rent, car payment, student loan payment or mortgage, the things you can change end up being your consumables.”
Reliable credit card customers can call credit card companies and ask if their balance can be transferred to a new account at a lower rate.
Mastrolia said seniors may have to remember what it was like in the 1970s and early 1980s.
“Remember before,” she advised. “It was hard and it was scary. We didn’t know what was going to happen and we didn’t know how long it was going to last.”
The same unknowns exists today, Mastrolia said. She recommended going back to what helped back then.
“I remember a lot of bologna sandwiches when I went to my grandma’s house,” Mastrolia said. “But I really liked bologna. It could be your version of bologna or peanut butter and jelly.”
Making economizing fun could ease a grim reality, such as by setting a fancy table and serving bologna sandwiches.
“Remember how it was before,” Mastrolia advised. “That passed and this too will pass.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.