LEWISBURG — Late evening figures from the state Department of State showed incumbent Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) with a comfortable lead over challenger Jackie Baker.
Yaw, a Republican, led Baker, a Democrat, 72% to 27%. Unofficial Union County figures indicated Yaw received 12,551 votes to 6,476 for Baker. Similar percentages were seen in Lycoming County, where Yaw led unofficially by about 28,000 votes.
Yaw, an attorney and former Lycoming County solicitor, won a fourth term in the senate. Highlights of his career to date have included chairmanship of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania and advocacy for improvement of rural broadband service.
Baker, an educator, supported modernization of voting according to her entry in the Voter’s Guide published by the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area.
State Senate members earn a $90,335 salary annually for a four-year term.
