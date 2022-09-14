Dreamers' Circus returning to Weis Center

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center will welcome back Nordic folk trio Dreamers’ Circus at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the Weis Center Concert Hall.
A new driving force in Nordic world music is the young Danish trio, Dreamers’ Circus. Contemporary and endlessly innovative in their approach, they draw inspiration from the deep traditions of folk music in the region and reshape them into something bright, shiny and new.
Dreamers’ Circus members are: Nikolaj Busk on piano and accordion; Ale Carr on Nordic cittern; and Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, also of the Danish String Quartet, on violin.
Dreamers’ Circus displays inventiveness and talent in their approach to performances that include music from Denmark and Sweden as well as Finland, Norway and the far reaches of the windswept Faroe Islands.
Winners of five Danish Music Awards, the trio’s sound is based on virtuosic and incendiary musical ability across a range of instruments that includes violin, accordion, piano and cittern.
The trio collaborates regularly with the Danish String Quartet and the Copenhagen Philharmonic and performs with other orchestras.
On Sept. 10, Dreamers’ Circus released Handed On, a published book of 58 pieces of their own new-Nordic music, arranged for varying degrees of difficulty, along with videos to accompany each tune.
In addition to writing and performing their own music, Dreamers’ Circus is a frequent collaborator with other musicians.
