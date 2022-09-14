Dreamers' Circus returning to Weis Center

Dreamers’ Circus

 Provided by Weis Center

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center will welcome back Nordic folk trio Dreamers’ Circus at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the Weis Center Concert Hall.

A new driving force in Nordic world music is the young Danish trio, Dreamers’ Circus. Contemporary and endlessly innovative in their approach, they draw inspiration from the deep traditions of folk music in the region and reshape them into something bright, shiny and new.

