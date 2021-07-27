LEWISBURG — One of the partners in the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) extended a deadline for another partner Monday night.
East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors voted to allow Lewisburg Borough an additional 30 days to look over and approve a draft of a new intergovernmental agreement (IGA) for the BVRPD.
The 2-1 vote in favor followed an action taken last week when an agreement in principal was reached on pension issues. Saturday, July 31, was the original deadline for a new agreement as the partners met through the early part of the year to draft an agreement in principle.
Supervisor Matt Schumacher cast the dissenting vote, noting enough time and money had been spent defending the township against legal action bought by the borough. Interpretation of the original IGA and allocation of services and finances was at issue.
Schumacher noted not only did EBT set aside money in an escrow account representing the amount at issue, but he cited a $100,000 in legal fees spent by the township in its defense.
“We set money aside in good faith,” Schumacher said. “Since we won the suit we haven’t had any acknowledgment by the borough that we won, they lost and they are not going to appeal.”
Schumacher claimed the tactic, dragging out the issue after repeated meetings between the parties, was typical of the borough. He noted the borough had the option to call a special meeting and approve the draft agreement, but had not.
Supervisor Jim Knight, who voted in favor, noted the progress made between the two parties.
“I’m not happy it’s drug out this long,” Knight said. “It shouldn’t have but it is where we are. Let’s finish this and get this over with.”
Eliminating the need for officers to track if they are in EBT or the borough was a plus.With only a pension fund issue still open, Knight said it would be a waste of time and money to consider forming a township police department.
Char Gray, EBT supervisor chair, also voted in favor of the extension but said there would be no extension after the last day of August.
“It shouldn’t take that much,” Gray noted. “The jumping through the hoops is done. It is dotting the ‘i’s’ and crossing the ‘t’s’ and getting their attorney’s to agree on the final pension plan.”
Gray added that the borough had several scheduled meetings and 28 other days they could meet to resolve the matter. A letter would be drafted to inform the borough of the EBT decision.
Supervisors also agree to return the $106,789 earmarked during the negotiations to the township’s general fund.
