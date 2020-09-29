MILTON — As Tpr. Dustin Spangler entered a burning East Buffalo Township home in June and found two young children inside, his thoughts immediately turned to his own 3-year-old daughter.
"Obviously, it hit close to home when I saw two little girls inside the house," he said.
Spangler was recognized with a plaque and flowers on Tuesday by Jim and Cherry Hans. He alerted the Hans' granddaughter Amber Martin, and great-grandchildren JaeLynn, 4, and Kiera, 2, to a house fire.
As he was passing along the 1500 block of West Market Street in East Buffalo Township Wednesday morning, June 17, while traveling to his patrol area Spangler noticed a woman running toward his car and waving her arms.
"I saw smoke and a small fire coming from a garage," Spangler recalled.
Immediately, Spangler grabbed a fire extinguisher from his car, radioed for the fire department to be called and approached the burning garage. He realized the fire was quickly spreading.
"The garage was fully involved," he said. "The neighbor on the right side, their house was catching on fire."
Through a window in the home, Spangler noticed a television was turned on.
"I ran up and started pounding on the door," he said.
When no one immediately answered, Spangler entered the house and saw Kiera and JaeLynn sitting on the floor. Their mother soon entered the room and realized the house was on fire.
Spangler grabbed Kiera and ran out of the house, while Amber carried JaeLynn out of the burning home.
"They didn't know the house was on fire," Spangler said. "Thank God we got everybody out."
Spangler, who is originally from Beech Creek, has been a trooper for four years. He has been stationed at Milton since December, and prior to that served in Stroudsburg.
According to a press release issued by the William Cameron Engine Company on June 17, the fire started in the garage and home at 1515 W. Market St. and spread to the neighboring home at 1523 W. Market St.
The garage was deemed a total loss by the fire department, with both homes sustaining heavy fire and smoke damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.