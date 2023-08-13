Leading Little League's Creative Department

Little League International’s Creative Department features three Pennsylvania College of Technology graduates, from left, Natalie K. Lincalis, Danielle N. Gannon and Amanda M. Cropper-Rose.

 PROVIDED BY CINDY D. MEIXEL/PENN COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Twenty baseball teams from 11 countries will compete at the Little League World Series this week. Those youngsters and thousands of fans will embrace visual elements both on-site and online that were conceived by one “team” from one school: Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Little League International’s Creative Department comprises three Penn College graphic design graduates – Amanda M. Cropper-Rose (Class of 2012), Danielle N. Gannon (Class of 2022) and Natalie K. Lincalis (Class of 2023). Cropper-Rose is Little League’s creative director, and Gannon and Lincalis are graphic designers.

