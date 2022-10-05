Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Darian Andrews, 32, of Shamokin, 9 to 23 months in county jail, one-year probation, 131 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for theft.
• Brandon Brabitz, 30, of Shamokin, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel Ciesnolevicz, 53, of Herndon, $500 fine plus costs, $299.99 restitution to Jeremy Ferree for theft.
• Justin Dobson, 38, of Coal Township, 21 to 60 months in county jail, 347 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Heller, 59, of Milton, six months probation, $500 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Michael Kish, 32, of Coal Township, probation revoked and re-instated as previously imposed, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance; recommitted to county jail to serve balance of his maximum sentence, 70 days credit for time served, may be re-paroled to an inpatient rehab facility if recommended by a drug and alcohol assessment after three months, fines, fees and costs for six counts of possessing drug paraphernalia; probation revoked and re-instated as previously imposed, fines, fees and costs for loitering and prowling.
• Sean Lynch, 31, of Atlas, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Donovan Pentz, 19, of Danville, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; 30 days’ probation, $250 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Marquis Powell, 41, of Philadelphia, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Lance Reis, 38, of Pottsville, $50 fine plus costs, $1,519 restitution to Shimock’s Furniture for criminal mischief.
• Robert Whispell, 35, of Shamokin, 60 days in county jail, three years’probation, eight days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for DUI.
• Cameron Wolfe, 22, of Milton, recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of his maximum sentence, may be re-paroled to an inpatient rehab facility if recommended by a drug and alcohol assessment and/or BHIDS assessment, may be paroled to an approved home plan, fines, fees and costs for terroristic threats.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Nicholas Showers, 26, of Selinsgrove, was charged after troopers said he was caught driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado while under the influence of alcohol.
The incident occurred at 1:36 a.m. Aug. 21 along Mill Road, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
One-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 10 p.m. Oct. 1 along Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by Corinne Beaver, 18, of Shamokin Dam, lost control on a curve and struck a curb. She was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Kelly Ortmyer, 53, of Richfield, reported the theft of a Shapiro and Fetterman political sign.
The theft was reported at 5:54 p.m. Oct. 1 at 1676 Ridge Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Samantha Barge, 19, of Middleburg, was charged after police said she was caught entering a 2018 Toyota owned by a 50-year-old Middleburg woman.
The incident occurred at 10:53 a.m. Sept. 17 along Kissimmee Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Logan Shaffer, 25, of Dalmatia, was charged after allegedly leaving Target without paying for various items.
The alleged theft occurred at 6:14 p.m. Sept. 14 at 501 Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The following items were reported as stolen: Cell phone, valued at $99; microphone, valued at $129; socket mount, valued at $19.99; and a card reader.
Identity theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Jessica Snyder, 40, of Selinsgrove, reported someone opening a checking account in her name.
The incident was reported at 1:11 p.m. Sept. 28 at 68 Salem Manor Court, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP — Marissa Auman, 30, of Milton, reported the rear windshield of her 2015 Nissan Pathfinder being broken.
The incident occurred between 11 p.m. Sept. 25 and 7 a.m. Sept. 26 at 34 Salem Manor Court, Penn Township Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Suicide
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported finding Robert Burchell, 42, of Montgomery, dead inside of his home.
The incident occurred at 11:06 p.m. Sept. 25 at 3301 Elimsport Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing, however troopers said no foul play is suspected. The death was listed as a suicide on a media release.
One-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 2:39 p.m. Sept. 29 in the Giant parking lot, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Louise Cellini, 90, of Williamsport, struck a concrete pole.
One-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Pennsdale woman escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27 along Elm Drive, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2015 Subaru Outback driven by Nancy Trought went off the roadway and struck a ditch. She was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Terroristic threats
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Javen Murray, 18, of Williamsport, has been charged after allegedly locking Ciera Stewart, 29, of Williamsport, in a bathroom for two hours.
Murray allegedly stood over Stewart with a knife, and threatened to kill her. The incident occurred Sept. 29 at 1520 Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Miranda Confer, 29, of Northumberland was charged after allegedly taking a Chevrolet Imapla owned by Kayla Siegfried, 28, of Montoursville.
The alleged incident occurred between 10 p.m. Sept. 20 and 10:16 a.m. Sept. 21 at 45 Back St., Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are searching for three suspects who allegedly stole $34,556 from a skill machine.
The thefts occurred at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 16 at Nittany Minitmart, 1450 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming.
Troopers said one suspect, who had a Hispanic accent, used two keys to gain access to the machine.
Missing firearm
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the report of a missing semi-automatic, described as being from the World War II era, and containing a Nazi insignia.
The incident was reported at 11:59 a.m. Sept. 30 at 327 Dewald Lane, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Lamar Theft
BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Middleburg man reported the theft of a Playstation, valued at $460.
The incident was reported at 11:58 a.m. Aug. 31 along Grahams Lane, Beech Creek Township, Clinton County.
Drug possession
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Lock Haven boy was allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
The incident occurred at 3 p.m. Sept. 1 along Keystone Central Drive, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County.
Criminal mischief
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — A student reportedly broke a toilet after standing on top of it, troopers said.
The incident occurred at 11:52 a.m. Sept. 27 along Keystone Central Drive, Bald Eagle Township, Clinton County. Damage was estimated at $363.
