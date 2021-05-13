LEWISBURG — The entire student body at Lewisburg’s Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School devoted part of their Wednesday to service.
Mulching, painting and planting were the buzzwords for the day. About 40 students did work at nearby Lewisburg Recreation Park. Much of it was in the Emerald Drake Play Garden, a fenced area adjacent to the Nature Studio, formerly the Warming House.
Becky Cunfer, BVRA nature program director, was also kept busy distributing plants and instructing students in the finer points of spreading mulch. Many of the student activities were in preparation for Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) summer camp programming and an upcoming open house.
“Back at school they are also doing other projects,” Cunfer said. “They are creating summer camp banners, they are doing summer camp song boards so at camp all the kids will be able to read the words for the songs.”
Introduction to the Spanish language will be part of BVRA summer programming. Flash cards, storybooks and other resources were accordingly being made by students. Curtain rods for the “little theater” for young children were installed as the mini-stage will be part of offerings.
“They have been amazing,” Cunfer said of the students. “They are doing so many things for us. What a great way to get the community and the students involved.”
Cunfer credited Betsy Van Buskirk, a middle school teacher, for helping set of the day of service in advance of the Nature Studio Open House and Family Fun Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the BVRA Nature Studio and Emerald Drake Play Garden, 205 St. Lawrence St., Lewisburg. Families will be able to sign up for summer programming at that time as well as at www.bvrec.org
(0) comments
