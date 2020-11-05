MILTON — Enrollment by Pennsylvania students in cyber charter schools has ballooned by 24,000 for the 2020-2021 school year, resulting in sharp increases in payments required to be made by school districts to cover tuition, according to the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials (PASBO).
Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan this week released data and a statement from PASBO highlighting the potential impacts on local school districts created by the increase in cyber charter school enrollment.
School districts are required to pay the tuition for students who live within the district but opt to attend an outside cyber charter school.
In the Milton Area School District, Business Manager Derrek Fink said 47 regular education students are currently enrolled in outside cyber charter schools.
The district expects to pay $583,800 in tuition for those students this year. For the 2019-2020 school year, the district paid $383,778 for students to attend outside cyber charter schools.
“To compare, it is about $3,200 per student to attend Milton’s own cyber program,” Fink said. “If they were attending (Milton Area School District) cyber, that ($583,000) cost would be reduced by an estimated $433,400.”
According to Fink, it costs an average of $12,421 for tuition for a regular-education student and $25,742 for a special education student to attend an outside cyber charter school.
Fink also provided the costs Milton has paid in tuition for students to be educated in outside cyber charter schools since the 2014-015 school year.
Those costs are as follows: $282,029, for 2014-2015; $499,464, for 2015-2016; $479,346, for 2016-2017 ; $483,071, for 2017-2018; and $443,097, for 2018-2019.
In the Warrior Run School District, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said 50 students who live within the district were enrolled in outside cyber charter schools as of the end of September.
With the district required to pay those tuition fees, Hack said the estimated cost to Warrior Run for the 2020-2021 school year is $587,400.
During the 2019-2020 school year, Hack said 41 students were enrolled in outside cyber charter schools, at an approximate cost to the district of $480,000.
Hack said updated numbers on costs to the district will be presented at an upcoming board committee session.
“The financial implications of this cyber charter school enrollment increase are staggering,” PASBO wrote, in a press release. “School districts could expect to pay an additional $350 million more in cyber charter tuition alone during this current school year due to the increased enrollment. That massive sum is on top of the overall charter school tuition increase that occurs annually due to the calculation itself.
“While the extent of the financial challenges caused by the cyber charter enrollment increase are unique in size and scope to each school district, it is something that is impacting school districts across the commonwealth.”
PASBO also noted the impact on this cost for school districts.
“As school districts continue to navigate the many health, safety, educational and financial challenges of operating in a pandemic, the $475 million increase in charter school tuition adds insult to injury, effectively zeroing out most of the federal funds provided to schools under the CARES Act,” PASBO said. “On top of that, for many school districts, this charter school cost increase exceeds the amount that their Act 1 Index rate can raise in property taxes.”
According to PASBO, charter school tuition costs increased by $1.4 billion between the 2013-2014 school year and 2018-2019. Since there is no state funding or subsidy to school districts to cover charter school tuition costs for students who live within the district, these cost increases are largely paid for by property taxes.
PASBO said the average school district spent — after covering increases in special education costs — 44 cents of each $1 of new property taxes between 2013-2014 and 2018-2019 on charter school tuition increases alone.
PASBO is calling for both short and long-term relief from this growing mandated cost on school districts.
“In the short-term, to mitigate the impact of $350 million increase in cyber charter tuition this year, PASBO urges policymakers to devote any additional future federal funds to school districts to cover the cost increases due to the cyber charter enrollment growth,” the press release stated. “In the long-term, comprehensive charter school funding reform is essential, and until there is a change to the underlying policy—a policy that currently promotes a growth of hundreds of millions of dollars each year even when there is not significant enrollment growth—school districts, students and taxpayers will continue to pay the price.”
