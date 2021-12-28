HARRISBURG — Five months after the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) issued a press release noting the prevalence of ticks in Pennsylvania, the ticks continue to appear across the state.
The July 27 release noted that ticks are most active during warmer months.
“This year in particular, we are seeing increases in the number of Lyme disease reports across the state, and clinicians are reporting that they are seeing more cases of other tick-borne diseases, such as anaplasmosis.” the release said. “As Pennsylvanians continue to spend more time outdoors, we are urging everyone to take steps to prevent tick bites, such as wearing insect repellent, putting permethrin on their shoes, gear and clothing, and doing frequent tick checks.”
The release noted the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) collected two times more blacklegged tick nymphs compared to last year. Blacklegged ticks are the most common carrier of Lyme disease and Powassan virus.
Although ticks were noted to be more active during warmer months, they are still being spotted across Pennsylvania, apparently due to the warmer temperatures.
“When temperatures are in the 30s or above throughout the winter, these ticks will be actively seeking hosts so ticks are still prevalent in Central Pennsylvania and across the state,” Jamar Thrasher, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) press secretary, said.
“A five-year environmental surveillance of ticks began in 2018,” he continued. “As part of this surveillance, DEP collected hundreds of ticks statewide just two weeks ago.”
According to a 2019 Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) release, carefully controlled lab experiments using freezers found that ticks die between negative 2 and 14 degrees Fahrenheit.
The release said some scientific studies have show a magnitude and frequency of temperature changes kill ticks.
“Winters highlighted by a relative abundance of changes from warm to very cold seem to possess the greatest potential to substantially decrease tick populations,” the release said. “The applied rationale is that warmer temperatures lure ticks to the forest surface or onto vegetation, and the quick onset of cold then kills them before they can reach safe-haven in soil or leaf litter.”
The release included tips to reduce their chances of being bitten by ticks. Those tips include: Cover exposed skin with lightweight and light-colored clothing; avoid tick-infested habitats such as areas dense with shrubbery or tall grass; use an EPA-approved insect repellent; once returning home, immediately check yourself, children and pets for ticks; take a shower immediately to remove ticks that may be crawling on skin; and dry clothing and gear in a dryer to kill any ticks
“It is always important to take preventative measures so you can enjoy the mental and physical health benefits of being in the outdoors, especially with regard to ticks,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “As tick-borne diseases are becoming more prevalent in Pennsylvania, it is critical to be aware of the risks and be prepared when spending time outdoors year-round, whether that is visiting one of our 121 state parks, hiking our more than 2.2 million acres of state forestland, or enjoying your own backyard.”
The release said ticks typically thrive in tall grass, brush and wooded areas, but deer ticks have been found in every county in the commonwealth and can live in any habitat.
Common signs of a tick disease include fever, headache, chills and muscle aches. Lyme disease is often characterized by a bullseye-like rash, although Lyme disease may not always present itself with this obvious sign. Additional symptoms for Powassan virus may include vomiting, weakness, confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking, or even seizures in severe cases. While transmission for Lyme disease from tick to human takes approximately 24 hours or more, Powassan transmission from a tick bite can happen in as little as 15 minutes. If you have symptoms that are consistent with a tick-borne disease, it is important to speak to a doctor immediately.
Milder temperatures are forecast to continue into the new year, with highs forecasted to reach the upper 40s and low 50s through Sunday.
Rain showers are forecasted for Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
