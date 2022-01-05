LEWISBURG — Preston Boop, long-time chair of the Union County board of commissioners, stepped away from the chairmanship on Tuesday.
“I’ve enjoyed it, but it is time,” Boop said. “I’m perfectly ready.”
Jeff Reber, commissioner and vice chair, was named chair without a dissenting vote. Boop joked that he encouraged fellow Republican Reber to step in to the chairmanship a few weeks ago, but held off to allow him to “clean everything up.”
Commissioner Stacy Richards, a Democrat, commended Boop for guidance and information-sharing through the years. Reber cited Boop’s expertise over 18 years which has allowed the county to sidestep what he called “quirky mistakes.”
Boop was named vice chair of the board of commissioners.
Richards later pointed out the cancellation of the afternoon’s Union County Board of Elections meeting, albeit due to the vacation of Greg Katherman, director of elections and voter registration.
“We need Election Board meetings whether (Katherman) is here or not,” Richards said. “I think that we as an Election Board should talk ahead of time about what are topics which may want to be discussed at these meetings.”
Richards suggested more-comprehensive discussions three or four times per year.
“I’d like to see us be able to provide to the public an opportunity for people to hear from our elections office and hear about some of the things that are being discussed,” Richards said. “Either locally, statewide or at the county level, these are very important meetings which we should not — as we have been frequently been doing — be having them canceled.”
Reber replied that there wasn’t much which could be done without the director’s presence. He also noted that the month of January was one of the few times of year Katherman was given a reprieve from duties involved in the election cycle.
Reber, chair of the Election Board meetings, noted that the January meeting was canceled a year ago. He added that filing dates, the primary date and other election-related basics would be the topic of the February meeting.
Richards noted the importance of the 2022 election but admitted being unfamiliar with the regular schedule of Election Board meetings. Richards maintained keeping the public in touch with the status of all aspects of the electoral process in a “busy year” was vital.
