TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently recognized students of the month for September.
Outstanding Senior
Alyssa K. Hoffman, daughter of Kipton and Tamara Hoffman, of Watsontown, was named Outstanding Senior.
Alyssa is active with Youth in Philanthropy, cross country, track and National Honor Society. Her community involvement includes Girl Scouts and as a volunteer with Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Days.
She enjoys trail running, reading, piano and board/card games. Her awards and achievements include Girls Scouts Gold Award and state qualifier/cross country.
She plans to further her education, major in chemical engineering and go into the medical research field.
Turbotville Lions Club
Student of the Month
Coltin J. Pentycofe, son of Byron and Tonya Pentycofe, of McEwensville, was named the Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month.
Coltin is active with football (captain), basketball, track and field, National Honor Society, choir and musical theater. His community involvement includes church youth group and Boy Scouts. He is employed as a lifeguard at two pools.
His hobbies include playing video games and his awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll, football team captain and leadership positions in Boy Scouts.
He plans to attend Penn State University to major in marketing.
Watsontown Lions Club
Student of the Month
Ashley T. Groover, daughter of Brian and Shani Groover, of Watsontown, was named Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month.
Ashley is active with Drama Club (president), Open Door Club (student representative), Warrior Run Youth in Philanthropy, National Honor Society, Special Education Field Day Steering Committee, concert choir (president) and the school plays and musicals.
Outside school, she is active in her church, Crossroads Church, Muncy, where she volunteers as a member of the main tech team. She is also a Girl Scout.
Her hobbies include dance lessons at The Kate Benson School of Dance, Montoursville and her awards and achievements include distinguished honor roll.
Ashley plans to attend Kutztown University to major in cinema, television and media production, then pursue a career in the film and television industry.
Milton Rotary Club
Vocational Student of the Month
Noah G. Pick, son of George and Renee Pick, of Watsontown, was named the Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month.
Noah is active in Robotics Club, soccer, track and field and football. His community involvement includes youth group at Community Mennonite Fellowship and work on the family farm.
His hobbies include hunting and his awards and achievements include district qualifier in the 110 high hurdles.
Noah plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology to major in residential construction technology and management, then pursue a career in construction.
