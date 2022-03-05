• Michael E. Heller and Beth A. Heller to Michael E. Heller, property in Milton, $1.
• Terrence E. Anspach estate and Candice L. Lumley to Robert W. Correy Jr. and Gloria F. Correy, property in Milton, $245,000.
• Robert W. Correy Jr. and Gloria F. Correy to Robert W. Correy III, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Matthew S. Betzer to Lorenz A. Scholl, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $310,000.
• Elizabeth L. Purcell to FK Investments LLC, property in Shamokin, $1,000.
• Shawn Lahr to Henry A. Maurer and Jacquelin A. Maurer, property in Point Township, $230,000.
• Chad Pensyl, Shannon M. Pensyl and Shannon M. Fetterman to David R. Barnes Jr. and Amy J. Barnes, property in West Cameron Township, $60,500.
• Joshua S. Richards and Michelle L. Richards to Gregg Latsha and Rhonda Basset, property in Coal Township, $28,000.
• Joseph A. Mazzatesta to Jason McGuigan, property in Coal Township, $8,500.
• William Bennett to Juma 4 Assets LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $27,000.
• Thomas W. Hoy and Elliot Hoy to Thomas W. Hoy and Elliot Hoy, property in Riverside, $1.
• Beverly A. Progansky estate and Bryon Tharp executor to Heidi S. Segura and Nathan Hatzel, property in Shamokin Township, $150,000.
• Jones Trust, Charles Jones trustee, Clara S. Jones estate and Charles A. Jones executor to Trevor Schrader, property in Coal Township, $1.
• George Earl Jones and Amy L. Jones to Trevor Schrader, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Dawn L. Lyons and Kenneth Lyons to Adam L. Wagner and Amanda L. Lyons, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Scott C. Weaver to Adam C. Davis, property in Shamokin, $34,000.
• Kayla Shamus and Kayla Eve ONeill to Michael J. ONeill and Kayla Eve ONeill, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Joseph M. Brennan estate, Josephine M. Brennan estate and Kathryn J. McCarty administratrix to Jordan Marlow and Carly Bonomo, property in Mount Carmel Township, $176,000.
• Costello Realty Inc. to Robert Gomez, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• North Maple Development Group LLC to Robert Gomez, property in Mount Carmel, $7,000.
• Jeffrey J. Costello and Kimberly A. Costello to Robert Gomez, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Dennis Kodack to Magaly Rios-Rios, property in Shamokin, $1,000.
• Brian T. Karmilowidz to Gabirelle Karmilowicz to Frank Bellace, property in Coal Township, $60,000.
• Paul T. Davies and Michelle A. Davies to Daneen M. Zeigler, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $85,000.
• 1962 Group LLC to Ann Marie Vezo and Robert J. Heiser Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Branchview Inc. to Christopher L. Minnich and Amy L. Minnich, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Cathy J. Firman, Cindy L. Ramer, Mark A. Ramer and Stephen B. Fisher to Cathy J. Firman, property in Upper Augusta TOwnship, $1.
• Craig M. Stiely and Jamie J. Stiely to Jessica Cheryl Buffington, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Charles R. Gerst Jr. and Cynthia M. Gerst to Charles R. Gerst Jr. and Cynthia M. Gerst Primary Residence Protector Trust, Charles R. Gerst Jr. trustee and Cynthia M. Gerst trustee, property in Riverside, $1.
• Jon C. Clemens and Kim M. Clemens to Christopher J. Seiler and Jamie L. Seiler, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Lisa A. Graeff to Edgar Myers, Elizabeth Myers and Nigel Francis, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Christopher Peguero to Zunair Khan, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Charles Klingerman estate, Shelley Herfurth administratrix, Karen Klingerman, Karen M. Shick and James B. Shick to Richard H. Mark Jr. and Janet L. Mark, property in Mount Carmel Township, $8,000.
• Stone Fortress Residential II LLC to Laurie J. Lyons, property in Upper Augusta Township, $190,500.
• Ontime Playground Solutions LLC to Carl F. Carr Jr. and Karen E. Carr, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Raymond R. Zerbe estate and Mary M. Pehowic executrix to Seedling Real Estate Investment LLC, property in Sunbury, $20,000.
• Jamie A. Bordell and William J. Bordell to Joshua John Lynn and Kelly Marie Lynn, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Joanne S. Norri and Joanne S. Neff to Brandy L. Norris, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Michael E. Boone Sr. and Deborah A. Boone to Samuel L. Fleming Jr., property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Charles F. Johns III and Marlene F. Johns to Paul W. Johns and Chanel K. Johns, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Gerald F. Bogetti and Elaine M. Bogetti to Elmer D. Philhower Jr. and Catherine D. Philhower, property in Shamokin, $46,000.
• Mark K. Siddiqui and Mahira I. Siddiqui to Denise A. Sweeney, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
