HARRISBURG — Expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
PennDOT announced the expiration date for a commercial learner’s permit scheduled to expire from March 16 through Dec. 31 was extended through December 31, 2020.
The expiration date for commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16 through Dec. 31 was also extended through December 31, 2020.
Expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver licenses, photo identification cards, learner’s permits and camera cards ended on August 31.
A list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as hours of operation, is available at www.dmv.pa.gov. Various transactions may be completed and multiple resources may also be found online.
Driver and vehicle online services are available at all times and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals, driver history services, changes of address, driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters. Driver's license or vehicle insurance restoration fees, driver license and photo ID duplicates and driver’s exam scheduling may also be done online.
There are no additional fees for using online services.
