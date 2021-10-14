MIFFLINBURG — After an extended period of public comment at the Tuesday night board meeting, directors and the public heard from Dan Lichtel, Mifflinburg Area School District superintendent.
Lichtel told the board and public participants that the district has begun to work on a new website. There have been some concerns, he said, about a new design and parents would be surveyed regarding their preferences.
Survey results were important due to qualifications for federal relief funding coming to the district. Lichtel was hopeful the information could be collected by the December holiday break.
Lichtel said the district’s recent COVID-19 presentation by three physicians was worthwhile and now posted online. Dr. Shawn McGlaughlin, district physician, Dr. Ben Keiser and Dr. Chris Darrup were thanked for sharing their thoughts. Thanks also went to Susan Jordan, Susquehanna Valley Mediation, for serving as moderator for the panel.
As of midweek, COVID-19 cases in the district were slightly lower than a month ago, a trend Lichtel hoped would continue. The running total of 10 over a 14-day period was unchanged as of Wednesday, with five cases reported at the high school.
Lichtel reiterated that board meetings would be in the same format as the most recent meeting for the time being. The decision was made in an executive session after consulting with security personnel. The superintendent thanked the public for its patience.
Equity Teams, devoted to ensuring all students receive equal access to district resources and education, would be meeting soon. Lichtel said parents had been selected to serve.
He concluded that Homecoming Week would be as “normal” as possible. Lichtel said there would be a spirited bonfire, a parade before the Friday football game and a dance Saturday night.
The high school staff was applauded for a creative and safe plan for the dance which will be held outdoors at the faculty parking lot with tickets required for entry.
