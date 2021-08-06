MIFFLINBURG — If band camp is nearly complete, could a return to school, scholastic football and cooler weather be far behind?
Band Director Matt Labar said camp week for the Mifflinburg Marching Wildcats sort of sneaked up on everyone. The band’s appearances were finalized for the upcoming football season, but there were also “a couple of” competitions on the horizon which will be announced.
“A Night at the Movies,” theme of the 2021 Marching Wildcats field show, will include movie music from across the generations. Labar said the Marching Wildcats would open with a medley of the theme from “Star Wars” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” by John Williams.
“We are going into the original James Bond theme from there,” Labar said. “Then we will make it a little more modern. We are going to do ‘The Greatest Show’ from ‘The Greatest Showman.’ It is a newer musical movie that Disney put out.”
They will finish with the theme from “Moana,” a relatively recent musical film which Labar said would appeal to the youngest members of the audience.
The Marching Wildcats were young for 2021, but enthusiastic and engaged. Labar credited them with making more progress than he could recall from any previous group.
Like other academic areas, Labar noticed a dip in music proficiency during a year when most music was taught virtually. He understood the concern among parents for student safety and their reasons for keeping children away even as the department and the district ensured precautions were taken.
“Trying to recover from that has been weird,” Labar added. “We definitely didn’t get as far as we could with individual progress of each student. But we still actually had a very good year.”
Direction of the field ensemble of 48, including color guard, will be assisted this year by Cassidy McClintock and Seth Post, drum majors. McClintock also led the band in some stretching prior to the first complete run through of the field show.
Getting the drum line to play in unison was the objective of Joey Dudeck, a Susquehanna University music education student from Mount Carmel. He said proficiency and consistency on the drum line would make a difference for all the Marching Wildcats.
“Rhythm is definitely the backbone and what keeps everything together,” Dudeck added. “If you play the right notes and wrong rhythm, it’ll sound like ‘nuts.’ But if you play the right rhythm, that’s half the battle right there.”
During early days of rehearsal, Dudeck said percussion players needed to know how to follow a printed score. But unlike horn or woodwind players, the drum line would have to memorize their parts and take to the field without pages.
The color guard also practiced during band camp using practice flags from previous years. An item suggesting a “rifle” would be used for the James Bond film theme. But in keeping with the spirit of “Goldfinger,” it would be gold in color rather than the chrome-like items used during camp.
