Students obtain industry certifications

WILLIAMSPORT — More than 40 Pennsylvania College of Technology students obtained industry certifications related to engineering design in 2021-2022, including one student who became the first in school history to earn certified SolidWorks expert status.
Benson P. Weaver, an engineering design technology major from Lititz, passed four advanced topic tests (sheet metal, drawing tools, surfacing and weldments) before successfully completing the most challenging SolidWorks exam: Certified SolidWorks Expert in Mechanical Design.
“The faculty could not be prouder of Benson for attempting and passing the exam,” said Craig A. Miller, instructor and department head of engineering and industrial design technology. “There are few people in the world who attempt the exam and even fewer who pass it. The example Benson has set will serve as inspiration for future students.”
SolidWorks is a prominent computer-aided design and engineering program used in manufacturing industries worldwide. Expert status is reserved for those who demonstrate the ability to utilize advanced functions and features to solve complex modeling challenges.
Besides Weaver, fellow engineering design technology students Jack P. Ralston, of Bloomsburg, and Dennis M. Barton, of Jeannette, earned professional advanced certifications by passing topic tests that serve as prerequisites for taking the Certified SolidWorks Expert exam.
An additional 40 students obtained various levels of certification with SolidWorks and Autodesk Inventor, another commonly used CAD and engineering program.
Passing the Certified SolidWorks Professional exam, proving advanced use of the software, were the following engineering design technology students: Morgan R. Bagenstose, Reading; Caleb J. Barackman, Weedville; William L. Buck, Williamsport; David J. Cadden, West Chester; Sydney M. Camut, Shippensburg; Matheu A. Davenport, Williamsport; Wesley S. McCray, Corry; Brandon Z. Williams, West Pittston; and Daniel T. Wright, McClure.
Passing the Certified SolidWorks Associate exam by demonstrating proficiency of the software were the following:
• Engineering design technology students Benjamin Audenried, Nazareth; Casey B. Campbell, Kennerdell; Christian A. Chandler, Norfolk, Va.; Cenzo G. DiFabrizio, Morgantown; Nate D. Dundas, York; Jennifer Fabian, Hershey; Sara A. Halligan, Mohnton; Ethan M. Houtz, Trevorton; Dongwook Kim, Seoul, South Korea; Kendra L. Jollimore, Plymouth; Griffin R. Knelly, Berwick; Richard T. Markle, Spring Mills; Michael N. Martinetti, Saylorsburg; Caleb J. Morgan, Shirleysburg; Harry J. O’Donnell, Downingtown; Collin A. Robinson, Nazareth; Nathan J. Scholl, New Columbia; Jonathan R. Smith, Jersey Shore; Caden A. Stake, Sunbury; and Hayden S. Volinski and Parker B. Volinski, both of Northumberland.
• Engineering CAD technology students Matthew Cathcart, Sugar Grove; Jino A. DiFabrizio, Morgantown; Brendan J. Madeira, Lebanon; Wesley E. Walls, Saint Thomas; and Ben P. Williams, Port Matilda.
• Manufacturing engineering technology students Codie A. McCarthy, Springdale, and Joshua D. Schreckengast, Morgantown; and industrial design student Justin J. Thomma, Bethlehem.
“All of our students who have tested and earned their SolidWorks and Autodesk certifications are to be congratulated,” Miller said. “Their hard work and dedication to their chosen career path will serve them well as they seek internships and full-time positions within their fields. Their accomplishments prove that they are skilled with the design software used within industry around the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.