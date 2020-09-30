MUNCY — UPMC has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Muncy Place, with two deaths and 20 cases confirmed among its residents. In addition, 14 employees have tested positive for the virus.
"This is a sad time for our community," said Bobbie Woolcock, regional director of nursing operations, UPMC Senior Communities in the Susquehanna Region. "We have had two residents at Muncy Place, part of UPMC Senior Communities, die from COVID-19. Our thoughts and concerns are with the family members and loved ones at this time."
In addition, Woolcock said 20 residents have tested positive for the virus.
"Fifteen of these residents are currently asymptomatic and these cases were detected through our proactive universal testing program, which has allowed us to take action quickly," Woolcock said. "We also tested all employees who work at the facility and we have confirmed 14 employees have tested positive."
Eleven of those employees are self-isolating, while three have recovered and returned to work, the statement said.
"UPMC is following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and working with local public health authorities to identify and contact individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19," Woolcock said. "This includes facility employees, residents and family members.
"To protect our residents and staff, we have implemented best infection control practices, including quarantining residents and providing the correct masks, protective clothing and equipment for employees."
Statistics on long-term care facilities issued Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health listed no virus cases at the facility. It listed the facility as having a capacity of 139, with 109 residents currently being cared for there.
