MILTON — While new to Milton, Corp Commanding Officer Evita Leach-Colon is quite familiar with the work of the Salvation Army.
“When I was a little kid my mom was a volunteer for the Salvation Army,” said Leach-Colon, who recently replaced Lts. Jared and Kirsten Starnes following their relocation to Boyertown, Pa. “Then she became a caseworker.”
Born and raised in Coatesville, Leach-Colon always had an interest in helping people. When the Salvation Army in her community opened a church, her family quickly found a new home there.
“We wanted something that was geared toward really being on the street, with feeding those in need and helping those in need and really being more hands on,” she said. “So we joined the Salvation Army back in 2009.”
Just a couple years later, in 2011, Leach-Colon became an official employee of the Salvation Army, first as a corp program assistant, and later as a case worker and volunteer coordinator supervisor.
“Then I eventually was transferred out of Coatesville to Lebanon, Pennsylvania, where I was the volunteer and youth coordinator. I was there for two years,” she said. “And then in 2019 I went to New York to the college for officer training for the Salvation Army.”
It was upon completing school in 2021 that Leach-Colon received her first appointment in Lancaster, about 30 miles west from where she had grown up.
“Where I was in Lancaster, I was the head of the Hispanic ministry, but I served under the Lancaster city coordinator umbrella, which means there were two Salvation Armies in one building, so there was an English Salvation Army and a Spanish Salvation Army and we shared one building,” said Leach-Colon.
During her time in Lancaster, she became accustomed to the fast pace of life in a city community. When she got a call in April explaining that her next appointment would be in Milton, she was a little anxious about the transition to a small town.
“For a little bit I was nervous. I was like, 'wow, I’m such a city kid coming to a small town. How’s this going to work?'” said Leach-Colon. “The first thing I looked up is if Milton has some good fishing spots. That’s all that mattered to me. I didn’t care about anything else.”
Before she had even arrived, residents of the Milton community wrote to her and shared a number of great places to fish. It was this kind of small, but important, interaction that suggested to Leach-Colon she could fit right into the small, tightly knit borough of Milton.
“The moment I got here, the first night, I was like, 'oh my gosh, this is beautiful.' There’s peace and quiet. I don’t think I’ve ever just sat in quiet for a while. It was definitely just a really good welcoming feeling,” she said.
Leach-Colon held her first Salvation Army service on Sunday, July 2. She’s already thinking about the ways in which she can help out around her new home.
“Most times, when officers move to a new place, we try to just assess for a little bit and see where we’re needed and what is needed from us,” she said. “Right now I’m just kind of taking it in and seeing what Milton is and who the community is.”
Even though she is still finding her footing, there are a few things Leach-Colon is already excited about, namely the Salvation Army hygiene pantry.
“I’ve never worked with a hygiene pantry before, so that’s really new for me. I’m pretty excited to see how that works.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
