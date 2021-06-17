WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective is now accepting scholarship applications for its 2021-2022 school year, which will begin in September.
The collective is offering 11 needs- and merit-based scholarships to currently enrolled students, as well as new students wishing to enroll in the school for the upcoming year. All scholarships that are being offered will cover one full year at the school of music.
Current scholarship stewards include The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania via the Lew Gilberti Fund, Angelina’s Song Foundation, Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Hudock Capital Group, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, UPMC, The Miller Family and KFC.
In the early days of the school, founder Dave Brumbaugh would teach students who couldn’t afford to pay for free.
In 2009, the Collective offered its first official scholarship, The Alice Hileman Memorial Scholarship, which was created and funded by a generous anonymous donor. That scholarship was soon followed by the Lew Gilberti Memorial Scholarship, created by family and friends in memory of local businessman and musician Lew Gilberti. Six years ago, the Uptown Music Collective quintupled its scholarship offerings and formalized a new sliding scale discount rate, which allows the school to help even more students in need. Aside from the generous donations of individuals and local businesses, the financial aid being offered is the result of the school’s highly successful Scholarship Fundraising Concert held for the past five winters at the Community Arts Center.
The collective is offering a new online application for those interested in applying for a scholarship.
The deadline to apply for this round of scholarships is July 16. Scholarships will be awarded in August. For more information about the collective’s scholarship program, call 570-329-0888 or visit www.uptownmusic.org/scholarshipapplication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.