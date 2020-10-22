LEWISBURG — Wider use of mail-in ballots in 2020 has raised questions about the integrity of votes cast and when results will be official.
With the passing of the last day to register to vote, civic-minded people have turned their attention to making sure votes cast will count.
Kandy Duncan, League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg president, said prompt action was the best safety assurance the league could offer. Duncan said voters could be reasonably comfortable that their ballot will arrive on time if they have their ballot in the mail by Thursday or Friday.
"It has to physically be in the election office by (Tuesday, Nov. 3)," Duncan said. "So you are not taking any chances, I would have it in the mail by the end of this week."
Following directions was also important.
"It is very simple," Duncan said. "It is not rocket science."
Duncan said a ballot should be completely filled out then placed in the supplied "secrecy envelope" which is placed in the mailing envelope. That applied whether a person puts theri ballot in the mail or delivers it personally to the Union County Government Center.
Duncan said she dropped off her ballot at the county office. Her husband did so separately, as individuals may not deliver ballots made out by other people.
Penn Garvin, a Limestone Township resident, was among citizens concerned that all votes cast will be counted. Garvin recommended returning mail-in ballots "immediately" as the wider use of them this year may put pressure on election officials. Similarly, in-person voters should go early in the day to their polling places.
Election night may be a different experience, also thanks to the wider use of mail-in ballots.
"We are not going to get the results of who won by four o'clock in the morning on (Wednesday, Nov. 4)," Garvin said. "That's what we used to do. We used to sit up all night and see who won and have parties."
The process of the vote count will almost assuredly be a longer one.
"It may take a week or two to know the results," Garvin said. "People have to be patient and we have to make sure our government is looking out to make sure all the votes are counted."
Voters need to be personally ready to wait, Garvin added, while also keeping pressure on official people via letters to newspaper editors and representatives if there is a cause for skepticism.
"It is really a simple matter on keeping the focus on making sure all votes are counted, which is what our democracy is based on," Garvin said. "Of course, we want 'our person' to win, but the important thing is that the election process work the way it is supposed to work."
Garvin expected many more people to actually vote than the usual 35% to 40%, a fact which will complicate the tabulation.
"We are going to have to get a little more involved, more patient and give support to the people who are going to have to count all those votes," Garvin said. "It seems already that more people are voting in this election than have in a lot of them."
Garvin said people committed to democracy want all votes counted at all times.
