MONTGOMERY — A pancake and sausage supper and Mardi Gras celebration will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
To register to participate, contact Jenn Nauss at 717-512-1261.
A roast pork and homemade sauerkraut take-out dinner will be served from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Eagle Grange Hall.
The menu will include roast pork loin, homemade sauerkraut or stuffing with gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered vegetables, a roll and butter, fruit cup, pickled beets and homemade shoofly pie.
Advance reservations are required and can be made by calling Joann Murray at 570-547-1340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.