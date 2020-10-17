MAZEPPA — St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco Russian Orthodox Mission Church will celebrates its fifth anniversary with a "Pulled-Pork and Russian Sides" takeout dinner, to be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Mazeppa Union Community Hall, 3200 Johnson Mill Road, Mazeppa.
The event will feature boxed dinners and engage in the story of the only Russian Orthodox Christian parish in central Pennsylvania, now raising funds for building a Church.
For more information, visit www.stjohnthewonderworker.com/anniversary-dinner.
