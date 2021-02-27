Milton students meet, virtually, with Broadway composer

MILTON — Grabbing his guitar, a Broadway composer quickly started performing a song from one of his upcoming musicals for a group of Milton Area High School students.
Students in Alyssa Williams' music class were able to speak virtually this week with Christopher Smith, a Broadway composer with ties to a Milton pastor.
With the Milton Area School District holding classes virtually on Wednesdays, Williams has focused the weekly lessons on various topics in music. The focus for February has been Early American Musicals, including spirtuals.
Smith wrote "Amazing Grace the Musical."
"Amazing Grace, one of the most well-known songs, was a spiritual with a fascinating past," Williams explained. "It was written by John Newton, a slave trader who realized the error of his ways. Newton became an abolitionist."
The musical is based on Newton's life.
"Amazing Grace only ran on Broadway for four months," Williams said. "It was the only musical to open the same month as the widely popular Hamilton."
She explained Smith's connection to Milton, noting that he was once the member of a youth group led by the Rev. Dr. Steve Shirk, who is now the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, but was serving in another location when he led the group.
"I reached out to Shirk to see if he could put me in touch with Mr. Smith, who enthusiastically agreed to meet with our kids," Williams said. "Students were able to ask Smith questions about his writing process, how a show makes it to Broadway, how to bring emotion into art and insights into the current state of Broadway during the pandemic."
Smith told the students he initially wanted to become an actor, but kept getting pulled toward writing.
"Actors create performances," he said. "Writers create universes."
Like the enthusiasm Smith displayed throughout his conversation with the students, he eagerly pulled out his guitar and performed a song from the upcoming musical "Likes."
Williams said the musical focuses on cyberbullying.
"He said he finished the lyrics (to the song) at 11 p.m. the night before, and the Milton Area School District students were the first to hear it," Williams said. "He hopes that, someday, when students see his show they can tell everyone 'we heard this first.'"
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith told the students the current state of Broadway is "a disaster."
"When there is a forest fire, that wipes everything out," he said. "All that ash creates a very fertile soil, and what grows up is a much more vibrant, much more diverse forest."
He went on to suggest to the students that the pandemic may change "how we consume arts." Smith noted that change may be for the better.
In addition to "Likes," Williams said Smith is currently working on a musical about William Penn, which will be told from the perspective of his daughter Letitia.
