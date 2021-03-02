EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Representatives of Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township (EBT) continued work Monday night on revising the intergovernmental agreement (IGA) which formed the Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD).
But discussion of BVRPD finances, and how much each municipal partner would contribute, would be a topic of discussion at meetings toward the end of the month.
Though the partners scheduled another session for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at the East Buffalo Township building and via an online platform, a financial discussion was unlikely until after the boards of each municipality held their respective monthly meetings.
Dispute resolution was among the topics discussed Monday night. Resorting to binding arbitration versus going to court was discussed.
Jordi Comas, of Lewisburg, questioned whether use of binding arbitration would be an effective way to resolve disputes if one party did not agree with the findings.
Judy Wagner, of Lewisburg, said looking into the arbitration process, common in labor contract negotiation, was worthwhile. Jim Knight, of EBT, said it was common in corporate matters.
Wagner added that she did not want the parties to end up in a lawsuit like the pending requests for interpretations of the current IGA.
Char Gray, of EBT, added that the draft of the IGA also called for periods of documentation and mediation before parties wold resort to arbitration.
Whether an IGA would include a mission statement for the department was also discussed. It was concluded it could be outside of the agreement or an appendix to it.
Other IGAs could be looked at for possible guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.