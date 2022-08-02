MIFFLINBURG — Buffalo Township officials confirmed Monday that a forensic audit of township books is still open.
Joseph Wise, Buffalo Township supervisor chair, noted that the forensic audit is to “review the possibility of misappropriated funds.”
The forensic audit, conducted by Wagner, Dreese, Elasser and Associates, was approved by supervisors at the June board meeting. The resignation of Paige Curry as township secretary was also approved in June.
A subcontractor agreement with Peggy E. Hartman-Shields as township secretary/treasurer was approved at a contractor’s rate of $30 per hour at the May meeting of supervisors.
“The secretary resigned (and) the secretary kept the books,” explained Pete Matson, township solicitor. “Because she resigned, the supervisors thought it was appropriate that an accountant audit the books for this year.”
Matson noted that Hartman-Shields was hired without advertising because there was an “immediate problem.”
A resolution was tabled Monday night which would have defined the hiring of new employees, and advertised openings in a newspaper of general circulation.
Elsewhere, Wise said residents of the Wildflower development have been constant in their criticism of a developer of land near their Airport Road neighborhood. He claimed some residents have done everything they could to discredit the project with claims of little merit.
Wise is perplexed by criticism which includes observations about excavating the land, how the property would be used and unconfirmed speculation that it would be a site for low-income housing.
“If I am a church-going man, I am supposed to bend over backwards to help my neighbor,” Wise said during the meeting. “Give him the shirt off my back, not complain about him, criticize him when I don’t even know him.”
Attendee Linda Troup asked if discussion at supervisor’s meetings could be recorded by anyone. Supervisors amended the agenda to include an item which was approved allowing anyone to record the public meeting.
Similarly, the agenda was amended to allow an item which would permit a sound system for the township meeting room. Difficulty in hearing meeting participation was observed by meeting attendees Monday night. Wise recommended choir-style microphones hung from the ceiling rather than traditional mics on a stand.
Supervisors reviewed quotes for line painting on township roads.
They included Alpha Space Control’s bids for 105,600 feet of double-yellow line for $19,008 which was ultimately approved.
Mid-Atlantic Marking submitted a bid of 28-cents per linear foot for double-yellow lines and half that amount for single-yellow line.
DeAngelo Contracting Service LLC submitted a bid for 105,600 linear feet for double-yellow for about 20-cents per linear foot and 6,336 feet of white line for about 10-cents per foot.
It was noted that the Union County Sheriff’s Department served a complaint on the owner of Fiddler’s Tract, a long-neglected lodging site along Route 192 west of Lewisburg. The owners have 20 days to respond to the complaint about the property’s condition.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
