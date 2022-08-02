Township forensic audit still open

From left, Buffalo Township Supervisors Paul Haines, Joseph Wise, and William Zimmerman, at a Monday meeting where it was noted that an audit of township books is ongoing.

 MATT FARRAND/The Standard-Journal

MIFFLINBURG — Buffalo Township officials confirmed Monday that a forensic audit of township books is still open.

Joseph Wise, Buffalo Township supervisor chair, noted that the forensic audit is to “review the possibility of misappropriated funds.”

