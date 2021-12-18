TURBOTVILLE — With a nip in the air and a steady rain falling from the sky, more than 50 people gathered Saturday in the Historic Warrior Run Church cemetery to honor the 98 veterans buried there.
Sue Fairchild, regent for the Lewisburg-based Shikelimo Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, said this marked the first year in which the DAR chapter held a Wreaths Across America ceremony in the church cemetery.
During Wreaths Across America, which was marked Saturday, Fairchild said wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans across the nation.
She said the historic church cemetery was the perfect location to hold a Wreaths Across America ceremony.
Heritage society volunteer Leon Hagenbuch, who assisted with Saturday’s event, previously said 1789 was the first year in which individuals were buried in the church cemetery. Among those buried there are 74 Revolutionary War veterans.
Individuals were buried in the church cemetery between 1789 and 1940.
“Warrior Run used to have a DAR chapter,” Fairchild said. “It dissolved many years ago.”
Many members of that chapter joined the Shikelimo chapter.
Dave Jones, a co-pastor of the Watsontown Baptist Church and United States Navy veteran, offered a prayer during the event.
Jones also noted that he was serving aboard the USS Iowa when it was rocked by a turrent explosion in 1989. Forty-seven of Jones shipmates were killed in the explosion.
Recently, Jones said he visited Arlington National Cemetery, where six of those killed are buried. As part of Wreaths Across America, he believed wreaths were also being placed on their graves Saturday.
Fairchild said individuals from the community purchased each of the 98 wreaths which were placed on graves in the Historic Warrior Run church cemetery.
Fairchild read each veteran’s name, with one person at a time entering the cemetery to place a wreath on that veteran’s grave.
Among those placing wreaths were Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12), Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and Rep. David Rowe (R-85).
Maris Kilgus sang "The Star Spangled Banner" during the ceremony.
