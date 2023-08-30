Special Delivery to perform in Watsontown

WATSONTOWN — Jim McClincy and Special Delivery will perform during a Church Service by the River, being held by the First Presbyterian Church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, in the pavilion by the bath house at the Watsontown Memorial Park.
Originally from Runville, McClincy now lives in Sunbury. He served in the U.S. Air Force, taking his guitar along to play for people around the world.
Later, he became known as “The Singing Mailman” because he would often sing or hum a tune while delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service. Now in retirement, he continues to perform for audiences at events, music venues and nursing homes across the region.
Other members of the group include Roger Lloyd, Rob Brown, Seth Lloyd and John Rehrer.
Brown, of Watsontown, has played bluegrass guitar since 1983. He has been a member of the band since 2021.
Rehrer is originally from Middletown, and now lives in Selinsgrove. He has been playing the banjo for 40 years, and joined McClincy in 2020.
Roger Lloyd is originally from Mazeppa and now lives in Mifflinburg. He has been playing since the early 1980s, and has played in the Gospel Strings band, and the L&B Bluegrass band. He is an Army National Guard veteran.
Roger Lloyd’s son Seth is originally from Mifflinburg, and now lives in Milton. He plays guitar, mandolin, bass and banjo. The Lloyds joined the band in 2023.
