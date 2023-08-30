Special Delivery to perform in Watsontown

Jim McClincy and Special Delivery, from left, Roger Lloyd, Rob Brown, Seth Lloyd, McClincy and John Rehrer.

 PROVIDED BY KAREN HOUSER

WATSONTOWN — Jim McClincy and Special Delivery will perform during a Church Service by the River, being held by the First Presbyterian Church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, in the pavilion by the bath house at the Watsontown Memorial Park.

Originally from Runville, McClincy now lives in Sunbury. He served in the U.S. Air Force, taking his guitar along to play for people around the world.

