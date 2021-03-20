MILTON — PennDOT maintenance crews in Northumberland County will pick up litter Monday, March 22, through Thursday, March 25, along Interstate 80, Interstate 180 and Route 147.
Motorists can expect to see PennDOT crews working on: Interstate 80, between mile markers 210 to 216; Interstate 180, from Interstate 80 to Lycoming County line; and Route147, from Route 405 to Interstate 80.
There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.
