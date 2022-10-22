District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
DUI
MILTON — Derek Auman, 31, of Paradise Road, Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and periods for required lighted lamps as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:44 a.m. July 10 in the Milton municipal parking lot, Bound Avenue.
Police said Auman exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .212%.
DUI
MILTON — Timothy Christiano, 39, of Cemetery Road, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence, false identification to law enforcement, operating privilege suspended, careless driving and obedience to traffic-control devices.
During a traffic stop, troopers said Christian exhibited signs of impairment and provided officers with a false name. He refused blood testing. The stop was conducted at 2:19 a.m. Sept. 30 in the parking lot of the Milton Towers, Mahoning Street, Milton.
DUI
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Kyle Shalongo, 30, of Steffens Road, Danville, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), careless driving and disregard traffic lane as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:45 a.m. Sept. 9 along Route 642 west of Snyders Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Shalongo exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .175%.
DUI
MILTON — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), stop and yield signs and flashing signals have been filed against Brandon Miller, 37, of Filbert Street, Milton, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:58 a.m. Sept. 9 at Locust and North Front streets, Milton.
Police said Miller exhibited signs of impairment, and had an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .158%.
DUI
MILTON — A 68-year-old Lewisburg man has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and driving on roadways laned for traffic after rolling a Hummer he was driving at 7:53 p.m. April 3 at Garfield Avenue and Apple Street, Milton.
William Kerstetter, of Sunrise Road, was charged after police said he failed sobriety tests, and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .147%.
DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A drive allegedly clocked to be driving 55 mph in a 45 zone has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), disregard traffic lane, carless driving and exceed maximum speed limit as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 8:59 p.m. Sept. 15 along Route 44, west of Main Street, Dewart.
William Welling, 47, of Fritz Station Road, Montgomery, has been charged after allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment and being found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .188%.
Strangulation
MILTON — Vivian Herbert, 42, of Upper Market Street, Milton, has been charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 11:25 p.m. Sept. 4 at 109 N. Arch St., Milton.
Police said Herbert pushed her hands against the throat of another woman, and later told officers she felt it was not wrong for her to do that.
Simple assault
MILTON — Charges of simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief have been filed against a 35-year-old Milton man as the result of an incident which occurred at 5 p.m. Aug. 15 along Long Alley, Milton.
Police said Zane Bowersox, of Limestoneville Road, assaulted a man, punching him multiple times in the face, knocking him to the ground and ripping his shirt. Bowersox is then accused of kicking the man multiple times in the left shoulder and leg.
Prohibited acts
MILTON — Thomas Scott, 43, of Lincoln Street, Milton, has been charged with prohibited acts (two counts) after allegedly being found in possession of a glass smoking pipe with suspected narcotic residue.
The items were found after police said Scott was found passed out in a seating area at McDonald's, 35 Bound Ave., Milton.
Prohibited acts
MILTON — Andrew Walter, 30, of Village Green Court, Montandon, has been charged with prohibited acts (two counts) and additional parking regulations.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 12:13 a.m. Aug. 31 at 146 Maple Ave., Milton, in which police noticed a vehicle operated by Walter parked illegally. A vape pen with a THC cartridge was found near the car's gear selector.
Prohibited acts
MILTON — A 59-year-old Lewisburg woman has been charged with prohibited acts after police received reports at 7:06 p.m. Sept. 9 of someone believed to be doing drugs in the area of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Milton.
Police arrived and reported finding Ruth Webber, of Moores School Road, Lewisburg "making a poor attempted to hide herself" while sitting between shrubbery. She was allegedly found to be in possession of a glass smoking device with a small amount of marijuana.
