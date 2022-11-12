Lycoming College Community Orchestra to perform Friday

The Lycoming College Community Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Williamsport’s Community Arts Center.

 Provided by Lycoming College

WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Community Orchestra (LCCO) will perform a concert of arias and overtures from operas at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Williamsport’s Community Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public.

The LCCO is an ensemble made of students, faculty, and professional area musicians. The orchestra performs annually at Lycoming College, sharing orchestral favorites with the campus community. Membership is open to all students and faculty by audition.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.