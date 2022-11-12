Lycoming College Community Orchestra to perform Friday

WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Community Orchestra (LCCO) will perform a concert of arias and overtures from operas at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Williamsport’s Community Arts Center. The concert is free and open to the public.
The LCCO is an ensemble made of students, faculty, and professional area musicians. The orchestra performs annually at Lycoming College, sharing orchestral favorites with the campus community. Membership is open to all students and faculty by audition.
Under the direction of William Ciabattari, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of the music department at Lycoming College, the LCCO will perform a concert of arias and overtures from operas including works from “Carmen,” “Hansel and Gretel,” “Madama Butterfly,” and more.
The LCCO will be joined on stage by the Lycoming College Choirs, under the direction of Kent Weaver — visiting instructor of music at Lycoming — as well as by area soloists Sarah Decker, Sara Scott, Emily Wertz, Nathan Fulkerson and Todd Griffith. The New Jersey Youth Chorus select group Coro Vivo — under the direction of alumna Joanna (Petrie) Scarangello — will also make a special guest appearance to perform with the LCCO.
The Lycoming College music program offers a curriculum that is bolstered by numerous performance and professional opportunities, and a flexible course structure allows students to design their own path to match their career goals and interests. More information on music for majors and non-majors is available at https://www.lycoming.edu/music/.
