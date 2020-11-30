MILTON — Students in the Milton Area School District will return to the classroom for in-person instruction Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan confirmed Monday that doors would be opening for in-person instruction.
The district announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, that middle and high school students would be switching to virtual instruction through the end of November due to one high school employee and one middle school student testing positive for COVID-19.
All schools in the district were already scheduled to be closed Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Monday, Nov. 30, for Thanksgiving break.
In the Warrior Run School District, students will return Wednesday, Dec. 2, from Thanksgiving break to a virtual learning model.
The virtual instruction will continue through the end of the week, at which time the district will determine whether in-person instruction can resume, based on COVID-19 rates in the community.
