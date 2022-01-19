SHIPPENSBURG — Shippensburg University has announced its dean's list for the fall semester
Local students include:
• Anton Permyashkin of Lewisburg
• Amber Rute of Lewisburg
• Hailey Foresman of Mifflinburg
• Kai Felix of Montgomery
• Courtney King of Milton
• Noah Eshenaur of Montgomery
• Brynn Wagner of Lewisburg
