Seesholtz named foundation CEO

BERWICK — The Community Giving Foundation Board of Directors announced that Kara G. Seesholtz will serve as the foundation’s third president and CEO, beginning Oct. 1. Current President and CEO Holly Morrison, announced her retirement in February, but will stay on through December to facilitate a smooth transition.
Seesholtz started at the foundation in 2004, and has held various positions in grant making, communication and development. She has served in her current role of chief advancement officer since 2018.
“Kara has a demonstrated track record of living the values of the foundation,” said Dr. John Kurelja, foundation board vice chair and head of the search committee. “Through her work, Kara has established a high level of trust in the community and has a strong desire to continue the legacy of those that came before her. Her personality, work ethic, and experience made her the Board’s unanimous choice.”
Seesholtz is an alumna of Bloomsburg University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies. She resides in Mifflinville with her husband, Kirk. They have two sons, Ky and Koy.
Prior to her many roles at the foundation, Seesholtz worked in communication roles with Geisinger Health Plan and the Berwick Area Chamber of Commerce. She is currently a member of the Foundation of the Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce Board, Leadership Susquehanna Valley Board, Central Columbia Educational Foundation Board, SUSQ-Cyber Charter School Improvement Plan Steering Committee, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Regional Equity Committee, and Columbia-Montour Council Boy Scouts of America Nomination Committee.
