BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has announced it is planning on returning to a fully operational campus with face-to-face instruction for the fall semester.
The university "strongly encourages" all members of the campus community to vaccinate.
Bloomsburg University will pivot to remote instruction if 5% of the campus community has COVID at one time, which amounts to roughly 400 active cases. The campus would remain remote for a minimum of two weeks, and continue in that method until the live cases fall below 400.
COVID cases at Bloomsburg University can be tracked at www.bloomu.edu/coronavirus.
The university will maintain COVID cleaning mitigation, including providing sanitation stations, fogging classrooms, and regular cleaning of high-touch areas throughout campus.
A free mask will be available to all members of the campus community who want one. Face shields are also available for faculty and those needing alternatives to a face mask.
Masks will be "strongly recommended" in classrooms and in all high occupancy or close quarters that prevent social distancing. This is due to the likely mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals and aligns with CDC guidance. f a pivot occurs, masks will be required in all campus settings, except for personal residential rooms and while in a partitioned, single workspace.
The use of the student health center and campus transportation will require masks, without exception.
Students in clinical settings must follow the guidance of their setting. Academic departments and program faculty will communicate those expectations to students.
Baseline testing will be conducted for all students moving into the residence halls. Continued surveillance testing will occur as well for residential students. Vaccinated residential students will not be required to test upon proof of full vaccination. Guidance for submitting documentation has been provided to students in a separate communication.
Anyone feeling any symptoms of COVID-19 is being urged to stay home. Students may get tested at the Fenstemaker Alumni House on campus. Faculty and staff should consult their local medical professional.
The Bloomsburg University campus community should be aware that recommendations may change based on future state or federal guidance.
