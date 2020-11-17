SUNBURY — Republican President Donald Trump secured more than double the amount of votes of his Democratic challenger — and now president-elect — Joe Biden across Northumberland County. Trump also scored more votes than Biden across the northern portion of the county.
County wide, Trump received 28,952 votes to Biden’s 12,677. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen received 654 votes, while 100 write-in votes were cast.
Of Trump’s Northumberland County votes: 25,050 were cast on Election Day: 3,417 were cast through mail-in ballots; and 485 were on provisional ballots.
Of Biden’s 12,677 votes: 6,831 were cast on Election Day; 5,630 were cast through mail-in ballots; and 216 were on provisional ballots.
Five-hundred-five of Jorgensen’s votes were cast on Election Day, while 136 were through mail in ballots, and 13 were on provisional ballots.
Sixty-eight of the write-in votes were cast on Election Day, 29 on mail-in ballots and three on provisional ballots.
In upper Northumberland County precincts, the following votes were cast on Election Day, and through mail-in and provisional ballots:
• Delaware Township east: Biden, 110; Trump, 538; Jorgensen, 7.
• Delaware Township south: Biden, 146; Trump, 399; Jorgensen, 8.
• Delaware Township west: Biden, 212; Trump, 729; Jorgensen, 21; write-in, 1.
• East Chillisquaque Township: Biden, 64; Trump, 289; Jorgensen, 5; write-in, 1.
• Lewis Township: Biden, 179; Trump, 705; Jorgensen, 14; write-in, 1.
• McEwensville: Biden, 30; Trump, 117; Jorgensen, 6.
• Milton 1: Biden, 165; Trump, 368; Jorgensen, 4; write-in, 1.
• Milton 2: Biden, 214; Trump, 361; Jorgensen, 7; write-in, 1.
• Milton 3: Biden, 224; Trump, 363; Jorgensen, 18; write-in, 4.
• Milton 4: Biden, 144; Trump, 251; Jorgensen, 12; write-in, 2.
• Milton 5: Biden, 236; Trump, 495; Jorgensen, 12.
• Turbot Township: Biden, 278; Trump, 692; Jorgensen, 14.
• Watsontown 1: Biden, 110; Trump, 268; Jorgensen, 12
• Watsontown 2: Biden, 239; Trump 425; Jorgensen, 15; write-in, 1.
• West Chillisquaque Township: Biden, 287; Trump, 857; Jorgensen, 20; write-in, 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.