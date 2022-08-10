Bloomsburg ArtFest Aug. 20

BLOOMSBURG — The 14th annual ArtFest will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Square in Bloomsburg.
ArtFest will showcase more than 40 artists’ original work, accompanied by seven hours of live music, local and regional food vendors, and fun and educational activities for people of all ages.
The exhibitors who will display and sell include painters, photographers, potters, jewelers, sculptors, fabric artists, woodworkers, skincare experts, a bonsai grower and others.
Eight non-profit organizations will also have booths: The Exchange’s Art Cart will provide a hands-on activity for kids of all ages, using simple materials – many of them recycled – to help bring out the beauty inside each person; the Fishing Creek Watershed Association will host its annual container-garden contest; the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership will provide information about recreational and other opportunities along 500 miles of the river; and other non-profits greeting visitors will include the Bloomsburg Public Library, the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, Columbia-Montour Action Together, the River Poets, and The Women’s Center.
Local and regional musicians who will perform throughout the day include Dan Hess, Kat Holdren, Kerry Kenny and the Molly’s Boys Jug Band.
