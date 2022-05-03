MILTON — The Milton Harvest Festival may need to cancel some popular events if volunteers aren’t found to staff them.
Ned Germini, parade chair for the festival, said the festival committee is currently looking at eliminating both the Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant and the scarecrow patch should no one step up to run the events.
Germini said Sue Rearick, the former general chair of the festival, had to step away from the committee this year due to health issues.
She and her husband Jeff Rearick, who still serves as the festival’s treasurer, were instrumental in organizing the festival for more than 10 years, and the scarecrow patch was their pet project.
Germini said the activity, which lets kids make and display their own scarecrow, is very time and labor intensive, requiring plywood frames to be made and clothes to be acquired from local thrift shops.
Jeff Rearick has provided 75 wooden frames for the upcoming festival, but Germini is concerned they might not have volunteers going forward for future festivals.
“We have a lot on our plate, but right now it’s people: getting people interested, getting people to the (planning) meetings,” Germini said. “The more labor we have, the better.”
He noted that some volunteers had come forward in the past few weeks and fewer events were in doubt than originally thought.
“It’s encouraging. It’s early, this is May, so we’re not throwing up our hands at all,” he said.
Germini, who also handles responsibilities of the committee’s vice chair alongside new general chair Derek Longan, said the theme for this year’s festival is “Harvesting Milton’s Future.”
Despite some possible cancellations on the horizon, some new things will also be added to the festival.
On the first Saturday of the festival, Sept. 10, three live bands will perform from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Set to play are Milltown Blues, Final Cut and Rapid Run, all hailing from Milton.
Germini said picnic tables located between food vendors along Bound Avenue and craft stands on Broadway St. will also be available for attendees to relax and enjoy the music.
In addition, most of the festival’s traditional events are still planned to be held.
The week-long celebration, which kicks off with the Tomato Bowl football game on Friday, Sept. 9 against Midd-West, will also include a 28-mile bike race, a 5k run, a performance by the Milton Area Community Band, the Princess Pageant, a pumpkin roll, two Saturdays of food and crafts and the Harvest Festival parade, Sept. 17.
The festival committee will hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, in the Ross Room at the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, 30 Lawton Lane, Milton. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to attend. Anyone seeking more information can also contact Germini at 570-713-8047 or nedgermini@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.