MONTOURSVILLE — Brittany Weidler has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Quarter for the third quarter pf 2022.
Weidler serves as the Work Zone Traffic Control Specialist in the district’s Traffic Unit. In this position, she assists in the development of traffic control plans for complex projects, which may require unique traffic control schemes. She is responsible for reviewing and recommending approvals or revisions for all traffic control plans developed for department construction and maintenance projects; plans submitted by applicants for highway occupancy permits and those submitted by contractors at the pre-construction conference as alternate plans to those in the project contracts.
During construction season each year, Weidler conducts on-site work zone traffic control field reviews on most all construction and maintenance projects in the district. She also prepares and conducts training on work zone traffic control and necessary publications, coordinates with Pennsylvania State Police on Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement in the district and various other tasks.
Weidler is a 16-year employee with PennDOT. She lives in Old Lycoming Township with her puppy named Paws. In her spare time, she enjoys snowboarding, golf, bowling, working out, and other outdoor activities.
