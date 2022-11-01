LEWISBURG — More than a dozen young thespians have been logging hours as they prepare for a production focused on love and loss.
The Lewisburg Area High School fall play, “Almost, Maine,” will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the high school.
“Almost, Maine” is a play written by John Cariani, comprised of nine short plays that explore love and loss in the remote town of Almost, Maine.
The production premiered in 2004 at the Portland Stage Company in Portland, Maine, where it broke box office records and garnered critical acclaim. Cariani adapted the play into a book of the same name, first published in 2020.
Lewisburg Area School District play Director Joshua Wilkinson says the nine different scenes take place in the fictional community of Almost, Maine, during the winter, when the Northern Lights are at their peak. The community is called Almost as officials never organized the town.
Wilkinson, who also works at Bucknell said, he decided to help direct this year’s play as a way to give back to the school district from which he graduated.
Wilkinson said the play is a romantic comedy which has similarities to Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Cindy Shaffer is designing the costumes for the cast.
High School junior Summer Evans plays Gloria, and noted that her character his a hiker who travels to Almost, Maine. There, she camps out in a resident’s field in order to get in touch with her late husband by viewing the Northern lights.
Evans said her character is a lot like her.
“She tends to talk a whole lot,” said Evans, adding that she usually has something to say.
“It was rather easy,” Evans said, of playing her character. “It’s enjoyable being able to put myself into the character.”
Carter Davis plays the part of East in one scene, and Phil in another.
“I like playing Phil because the scene is shorter,” Davis said. “Phil is dialed up to 10 and angry.”
Scenarios which play out in the production include one focusing on a chance meeting, and another revolving around connecting with an old flame.
The cast features: Ceili Kisvarday as Ginette, Andrew Kitchens as Pete, Summer Evans as Glory, Carter Davis as East/Phil, Teddy Casimir as Jimmy/Dave, Nox Shnyder as Sandrine, Katie Kelley as Villian/Shelly, Orissa Reed as Marvalyn, Clara Graham as Steve, Gibson O’Mealy as Lendall/Daniel, Kei Chen as Gayle, Miriam Hoffman-Aho as Deena, Audra McIlwaine as Marci, Grace Lloyd as Hope, Rowan Alamy as Suzette and Rae Morgan as Rhonda.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.