WILLIAMSPORT — In response to allegations that the results of the November 2020 presidential election in Lycoming County were inaccurate by thousands of votes, the county recently completed a hand recount of the votes cast for president and auditor general.
"The results confirm that the electronic voting system produces consistently accurate results," a press release issued by the county stated. "They confirm that the outcome of the presidential election in Lycoming County was correct; and they confirm that the vote totals were not inaccurate by thousands of votes as was claimed."
Results of the presidential race were as follows:
• Joe Biden, 16,971 votes in November 2020; 16,956 in hand recount.
• Donald Trump: 41,462 votes in November 2020; 41,455 in hand recount.
• Jo Jorgensen: 821 votes in November 2020; 825 in hand recount.
The auditor general results were as follows:
• Timothy DeFoor: 40,512 in November 2020; 40,502 in hand recount.
• Jennifer Moore: 1,963 in November 2020; 1,951 in hand recount.
• Olivia Faison: 543 in November 2020; 537 in hand recount.
A Board of Elections meeting to review the outcome of the hand recount will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, in the commissioners board room on the first floor of Executive Plaza, 320 Pine St., Williamsport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.