WILLIAMSPORT — In response to allegations that the results of the November 2020 presidential election in Lycoming County were inaccurate by thousands of votes, the county recently completed a hand recount of the votes cast for president and auditor general.

"The results confirm that the electronic voting system produces consistently accurate results," a press release issued by the county stated. "They confirm that the outcome of the presidential election in Lycoming County was correct; and they confirm that the vote totals were not inaccurate by thousands of votes as was claimed."

