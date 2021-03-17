MIFFLINBURG — In March, the Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club, in conjunction with Sheetz, presented more than 700 MTO (Made to Order food items) and SBC (Sheetz Brothers Coffee specialty drinks) coupons to teachers and staff in the Mifflinburg Area School District and SUN Area Technical School.
The coupons entitled each staff member to one food and one drink item from the menu. The coupons were a way to thank the school staff for everything they do to support students and the community during these trying times.
The cards sent to staff read in part, “Thank you! You are Essential! You are Appreciated. You are Awesome!!!”
“I have a lot of teachers in my family and I know how hard they have worked; the risks they have taken, and the challenges they face (and continue to face) to serve our kids and our community through this pandemic,” said club member and project coordinator Therese Miller. “This project is just a small token of appreciation for the selflessness and dedication of every school employee.”
She added that the project would not have been a success without the generosity of Sheetz, which quickly jumped on board to help celebrate and reward area teachers for their dedication.
